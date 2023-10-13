DNR says bottled water companies aren't required to test for PFAS in Wisconsin

The state Department of Natural Resources said bottled water companies in Wisconsin aren’t required to test for PFAS under current state and federal regulations.

The state is currently paying about $550,000 to companies providing temporary bottled water to communities struggling with PFAS contamination of private wells. The DNR said it’s contracting with vendors that voluntarily sample for the chemicals.

PFAS, short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a class of thousands of synthetic chemicals. They’ve been used in a wide array of products like cookware, food wrappers and firefighting foam. The chemicals don’t break down easily in the environment. Research shows high exposure to PFAS has been linked to kidney and testicular cancers, fertility issues, thyroid disease and reduced response to vaccines over time. In Wisconsin, the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, or DATCP, is required by law to sample bottled water produced in the state. The agency analyzes water quality based on standards set by the Food and Drug Administration and DNR groundwater thresholds, according to Jim Zellmer, administrator of the DNR’s environmental management division. "We currently do not have groundwater standards for PFAS," Zellmer said. "So right now, DATCP does not require Wisconsin water bottlers to sample for PFAS." While not required, Zellmer said a number of companies voluntarily sample for the chemicals or use treatment methods capable of removing PFAS.

French Island residents pick up bottled water on March 25, 2021, over concerns of PFAS contamination in private drinking water wells. Hope Kirwan/WPR The DNR’s policy-making board approved a drinking water standard of 70 parts per trillion for PFAS, which took effect in August of last year. However, the board failed to pass limits for PFAS in groundwater. While those standards are lacking, the DNR is crafting limits for the chemicals in groundwater. Around a third of state residents get their drinking water from private wells. DATCP requires the state’s 30 bottled water plants to test their water in line with state statutes overseeing wholesale food manufacturing, according to Sam GO, the agency’s communications director. "These requirements are linked to federal requirements, and therefore change when federal requirements do so," GO said in an email. While bottled water must meet FDA standards, the agency has based them on national drinking water regulations set by the Environmental Protection Agency. However, the EPA has yet to release federal drinking water standards for PFAS. Earlier this year, federal regulators proposed limits of 4 parts per trillion for the two most widely studied PFAS chemicals. The EPA plans to finalize standards for six substances by the end of the year. The DNR wanted to ensure the safety of alternative water sources after PFAS was found in bottled water that’s sold in Maine and other New England states. At the time, local media reported it didn’t violate state standards or federal health advisory levels. Earlier this year, lawmakers in Maine introduced legislation that would have required bottled water processors to test for the chemicals, but it failed to pass.



Bottled water packaged for sale at a grocery store on June 13, 2022. Danielle Kaeding/WPR In Wisconsin, the DNR said it’s currently providing five communities with bottled water. Those communities include the towns of Campbell, Peshtigo, and Stella. A small number of private well owners are also receiving bottled water in the city of Manitowoc and town of Dunn.